New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, inspection at 3 pm

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. The umpires will carry out an official inspection at 3 pm IST at Edgbaston. At the moment the pitch is under covers.

Unbeaten New Zealand will look to confirm their semi-final spot when they on Pakistan in an ICC World Cup 2019 match.

The Kiwis are currently at the top of the table with 11 points from six matches, with captain Kane Williamson winning plaudits for racking up 373 runs at an average of 186.50. But with only West Indies scoring more than 250 against New Zealand, and fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult combining to take 22 wickets, Santner feels it has been an all-round effort with each member playing their part. “You want everyone to step up at different times throughout the tournament, and I think that’s what we’ve found so far,” Santner told a news conference on Tuesday.

For Pakistan, it’s a battle to stay alive in the tournament. They need to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-final. Their moral must be high after a comfortable victory against South Africa and moreover, as per the success of 1992 World Cup, they are still on track.

Follow New Zealand vs Pakistan live updates here:

14:32 hrs IST Covers coming off Good news from Birmingham. The ground staff are taking the covers off. It looks like they are taking the hover cover off the pitch too. So it shouldn’t be a long delay. Of course, it depends on how the umpires see the conditions during their inspection. But for the moment, the weather looks clear.





14:20 hrs IST What if it’s a washout? The chances of a wash out are slim but just in case the impossible happens, then New Zealand will be the happiest, they will be through to the semis after sharing a point. What about Pakistan? They really can’t afford a washout because that would mean England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will have to lose all their matches for Pakistan’s semi-final qualification.





14:10 hrs IST Inspection at 3 pm IST Right, we have an official announcement, the toss has been delayed. The umpires will carry out an inspection at 3 pm IST.





14:03 hrs IST Covers on The covers are on in the playing area at the moment. The super soppers are hovering around too. Not the ideal scene at the start of a match but there is a very slim chance of further rain, meaning we should get a full game without much trouble.





13:55 hrs IST Top 5 player battles Martin Guptill vs Mohammad Amir Colin Munro vs Shaheen Afridi Kane Williamson vs Wahab Riaz Imam-ul-Haq vs Trent Boult Babar Azam vs Lockie Ferguson (Read full story here)





13:45 hrs IST Who said what? Mitchell Santner, New Zealand all-rounder: You look at our side as a whole, we’re quite a scrappy side, and we pride ourselves on winning those little moments, like I guess we have been, and saying that, we could have been on the other end of a couple of those games. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: We have to work hard on fielding. We dropped many catches against South Africa, I hope we won’t repeat the same against New Zealand.





13:35 hrs IST Semis for NZ, survival for PAK New Zealand are one win away from joining Australia to become the second team to seal semi-final spot. For Pakistan, it’s a battle to stay alive in the tournament. They need to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-final.



