ICC World Cup 2019: Babar Azam surpassess Viv Richards in illustrious ODI list

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as he became the second-fastest cricket to reach 3000 ODI runs during his team’s ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The right-hander reached the milestone in his 68th innings and he is only behind South African opener Hashim Amla on the list, who crossed the milestone in 57 innings. However, the 24-year-old surpassed legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards in this illustrious list.

Earlier, New Zealand reached 237-6 in their 50 overs, with Jimmy Neesham hitting a career-best 97 not out while Colin de Grandhomme made 64.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28) starred as Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 83-5.

New Zealand were wobbling badly when the in-form Williamson was dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who enticed the skipper into giving an edge to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was on 41.

New Zealand, who are second in the 10-team table with 11 points, kept the same team for the fifth match in a row. Pakistan, who are seventh, with five points, also kept faith with the side that beat South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.

((With AFP inputs))

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 22:45 IST