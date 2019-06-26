ICC World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi destroys NZ top order; Wasim Akram reveals the tips he gave

New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss, but things went south for them as young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took three quick wickets to rip the heart out of the New Zealand, leaving them reeling at 46-4 in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Mohammad Amir bowled Martin Guptill with the score on five before Shaheen had opener Colin Munro caught by Haris Sohail in the slips for 12. Ross Taylor then edged a Shaheen delivery to wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed to depart for three and Tom Latham departed in simliar fashion.

While all this was happening in the crowd, the host broadcasters played a video taken before the start of the match in which former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was seen giving tips to the young left arm paceman.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019

Akram was in the commentary box at the time and he was asked about the discussion he had with Afridi. Akram informed that he had asked the youngster to focus on pitching the ball up to the batsman.

“I asked him to change his length. He had been bowling too short. I told him to pitch the ball up and attack the batsman. It seems he did listen to my advice,” Akram said on commentary.

ALSO READ: Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat, struggled passed fifty in the 16th over, with captain Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham unbeaten. Shaheen’s figures were an eye-catching 3-9 off his first six overs.

Overnight rain delayed the start by an hour but the umpires decided the match would remain at 50 overs per side.

New Zealand, who are second on the 10-team table with 11 points, kept the same team for the fifth match in a row.

Pakistan, who are seventh in the table with five points, also kept faith with the team that beat South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.

Akram was part of the Pakistan team which won the World Cup in 1992 and the left arm paceman played a pivotal role during that campaign. He is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers that the world has ever seen.

(With AFP inputs)

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 18:36 IST