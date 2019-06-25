ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s results in 2019 eerily similar to World Cup winning campaign of 1992

After stuttering off to a sluggish start, Pakistan have started to find momentum and with a win against South Africa, they will start believing that they can make it to the semi-finals.

This year, the format of the World Cup is the same as the 1992 World Cup format and the results which Pakistan have dished out so far, is also the same. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Pakistan in 1992 World Cup:

1st Match- Lost

2nd Match- Won

3rd Match- Rained out

4th Match- Lost

5th Match- Lost

6th Match- Won

Pakistan in 2019 World Cup:

1st Match- Lost

2nd Match- Won

3rd Match- Rained out

4th Match- Lost

5th Match- Lost

6th Match- Won

“They (New Zealand) were unbeaten in 1992 too before playing against us and we won the game, they’re unbeaten again and I hope we repeat the show, but boys will have to give their best,” former Akram told Pakistan’s Geo TV.

However, Akram wants Pakistan to improve their fielding, especially their catching which has been very poor so far in the tournament. Pakistan have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far.

“We have dropped 14 catches in the tournament. We are top on the list of teams dropping most catches in the World Cup which isn’t a good sign,” Akram said.

“This isn’t something new, but we need to overcome this problem,” he added.

Pakistan have five points from six games and are currently placed at the seventh spot in the table. They need to win all their remaining three games and also hope that results of matches of other teams go in their favour so that they can make it to the last four stage.

