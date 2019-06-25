ICC World Cup 2019: Qualification scenario - 7 teams aim for 4 possible semi-final spots

The two unbeaten sides in the tournament - New Zealand and India look most comfortable of making it to the semi-finals. (Updated points table)

New Zealand

Position: 1

Points: 11 points from 6 matches

Matches remaining: 3 (vs Pakistan, Australia, England)

The win one match and they are through. However, if they lose all their three matches, they can still qualify, but it will depend on how Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka perform.

India

India have won 4 out of their 5 matches.

Matches remaining: 4 (vs West Indies, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Kohli’s boys are scheduled to play England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh and hence, winning two matches should not be too taxing for them.

However, if they win only one match, thigs could get tricky for them - they would then need England to win just one of their three remaining matches and Sri Lanka win two.

Australia

They are slated to play against England, New Zealand and South Africa and need to win one more match to guarantee qualification. However, if they stay on 10 points, they would then hope that Sri Lanka lose at least two of their remaining fixtures, and Bangladesh and Pakistan lose at least one match.

England

They are on 8 points from six games. Three matches remain and they are slated to take on Australia, India, New Zealand.

They are now scheduled to face India, New Zealand and Australia, the in-form sides, and if they lose all the three matches, they remain stranded on 8 points and they could be ousted from the league stage.

However, even if they win one more match, their qualification is not guaranteed, although it does increase. If Sri Lanka win all their remaining three matches, they can finish with 12 points and overtake England.

Bangladesh

They have 7 points in as many games and are slated to play against India and Pakistan.

If they win both their matches, they finish with 11 points and can still qualify if:

: Sri Lanka lose all their remaining matches

: England win not win more than one.

Sri Lanka

They are with six points from 6 games and are slated to face South Africa, West Indies and India. These matches won’t be easy, but they have the possibility of finishing with 12 points if they win all the three matches.

However, if they end on 10 points, they will have to sit and wait and hope England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win more than two and Pakistan lose at least one.

West Indies

Three points from six games and have three more matches against India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Well, even if they win all their remaining matches, they will still hope England lose all their matches and, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka win not more than one each and Pakistan lose at least two.

Pakistan

Their campaign is very similar to 1992.

They won against South Africa which means that are now with 5 points from 6 matches. They now face New Zealand, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. If they win all the three matches, they will end with 11 points and then hope England do not win more than one and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose at least one match.

Eliminated

South Africa and Afghanistan

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:15 IST