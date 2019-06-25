ICC World Cup 2019: Graeme Swann predicts winner, explains why Australia won’t lift trophy

Halfway through the tournament, former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has gone on to predict the winner of ICC World Cup 2019. The World Cup took an interesting turn after Sri Lanka pulled off an improbable win against hosts England to not only stay alive in the tournament but also stop the top four – New Zealand, Australia, India and England – from being runaway favourites to grab the semi-final spots. But Swann believes Eoin Morgan’s England will still go on to life the cup on July 14 at Lord’s despite their shock defeat to Sri Lanka.

“India were brilliant against Pakistan and they have every right to be up there in the betting, but I still fancy England to go all the way,’ Swann told Betfair.

Swann also backed England to beat Australia in their next World Cup match at the home of cricket on Tuesday.

“I’m backing England to win the match. They will have regrouped after the Sri Lanka defeat and should have reached the conclusion that their only problems have come when they’ve been too conservative. Hopefully, they will kick out the caution and get back to throwing the first punch, so to speak.

“Jos Buttler hasn’t had a magnificent World Cup so far but I think he will enjoy playing the Australian bowlers. He’s a very good batsman, who often rises to the occasion, and I have a feeling that he’s going to produce something special at Lord’s,” Swann added.

After defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, England are currently at No. 4 in the World Cup 2019 points table with 8 points. They need to win at least two of their next three matches to ensure qualification for the semi-finals.

Swann also went to explain why he is not ready to keep Australia in the same bracket as England and India. ‘Australia have been a little bit lucky so far – their batsmen play a little bit old-fashioned and they were bailed out by Mitchell Starc against Sri Lanka. ‘I wouldn’t put them in the same bracket as England or India.”

Swann pretty much had the same opinion about table-toppers New Zealand. “New Zealand are untested so far, playing all the easy sides and then seeing their clash with India rained off. They are not battle-hardened yet,” Swann said.

