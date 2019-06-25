ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan equals Yuvraj’s World Record, goes on to achieve two more historic firsts

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has taken ICC World Cup 2019 by storm. He further stamped his authority on the tournament by breaking multiple records and in the process helped Bangladesh register a 62-run win over Afghanistan in Rose Bowl Southampton on Monday. Bangladesh are now fifth in the table with seven points from seven matches, one behind hosts and pre-tournament favourites England who have played one game fewer. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Put in to bat, Bangladesh posted a strong 262 for seven on a slow track after Shakib, who made 51, forged half-century partnerships with Tamim Iqbal (36) and Mushfiqur Rahim (83).

The left-arm spinner went on to return the tournament’s best bowling figures of 5 for 29 as Afghanistan, all out for 200 in 47 overs, succumbed to their seventh defeat in a row in the tournament.

Shakib = Yuvraj

Shakib matched Yuvraj Singh’s unique World Cup record of scoring 50+ runs and taking 5 wickets in the same World Cup match. Yuvraj had became the first cricketer to do the same in 2011 World Cup against Ireland.

Historic firsts

Shakib became the first cricketer in World Cup history to score 400+ runs and pick-up 10 wickets in the same tournament. Shakib, currently the highest run-scorer of World Cup 2019 with 476 runs to his name has also picked up 10 wickets in just 6 innings.

Shakib also became the first player in the World Cup history to score two centuries and claim two 4 (+) wickets. He has scored two centuries in this World Cup – against England and West Indies and picked up a five-for against Afghanistan. He had returned with a 4-wicket haul in 2015 World Cup against New Zealand.

Overall, Shakib also became the first player to score 1000+ runs and claim 30+ wickets in World Cups. He has been playing since the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Few more nuggets

Shakib became the join third fastest to 1000 ODI runs batting at No. 3. He has taken 21 innings to do the same. England’s Jonathon Trott and Scotland’s C McLeod had also taken the same number of innings.

Shakib’s current ODI average of 58.17 at No.3 is only behind Virat Kohli’s 63.29.

Shakib now has 33 wickets in the World Cup. This is now the 5th highest wickets taken by a spinner in the World Cup.

Mortaza hails Shakib

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza hailed Shakib for his outstanding performance “Shakib’s been fantastic. He’s scoring runs and whenever we need (it) he is getting us wickets,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said after their third win in the tournament.

“We will try our level best (in the next matches against Pakistan and India), that’s all I can say to the fans.”

