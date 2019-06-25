ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run-scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list

Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan’s superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib’s 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262- for 7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year’s World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh, winners against South Africa and the West Indies earlier in the tournament, are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage.

They sit one point behind fourth-placed England, who face Australia on Tuesday, in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top-four finish.

New Zealand continued to lead the points table with 11 points in 6 matches. They are followed by Australia (10 points in 6 matches) and India (9 points in 5 matches). After defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, England are at No. 4 with 8 points from 6 matches.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019

Shakib’s 51-run inning also helped hi reclaimed the top spot in highest run-scorers’ chart of ICC World Cup 2019. He now has 467 runs to his name. Here’s the full list

There were no changes in the highest wicket takers’ list. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and England’s Jofra Archer continued to lead the charts with 15 wickets to their names. Here’s the full list

