India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami scripts history with hat-trick - Relive the historic moment

India were expected to steamroll Afghanistan in Southampton, but on a sluggish pitch, the Afghan spinners spun a web around the Indian batting as they huffed and puffed their way to 224/8 in 50 overs, which was a below-par score on the surface.

Afghanistan seemed to have the chase under control but India kept chipping away at the wickets. It all boiled down to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Nabi in the final four overs. (Complete coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball, he conceded 13 runs in his final two overs to leave Shami 16 runs to defend in the final over. The fast bowler was put under immediate pressure when Nabi thumped him for a boundary off the first ball of the final over over long on.

ALSO READ: India join elite of elite list after thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan

Shami was under pressure and he responded - the third ball of the over was even fuller, it did not allow Nabi to get under it as he tonked it straight to Hardik Pandya at long on.

In walked Aftab Alam, and Shami had found his radar - he run in, angled a length ball and disturbed the stumps as Alam swung across the line. India were now one wicket away and Afghanistan had just the one wicket in hand.

Mujeeb wandered in, took guard and faced up. Shami had all the rhythm and the crowd was behind him as he sprinted in and hurled the perfect yorker aimed at the base of the middle and leg stump. Stumps were rattled, India had sealed the game and Shami was the hero with a hat-trick, only the second India after Chetan Sharma to achieve this feat in a World Cup clash.

Watch the hat-trick here:

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 09:53 IST