ICC World Cup 2019: India join elite of elite list after thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan

India pulled off a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan on Saturday in ICC World Cup 2019 clash in Southampton. With the win, India became only the third team in history to win 50 World Cup matches. Apart from the men in blue, five-time champions Australia with 67 victories and New Zealand with 52 wins are part of the elite list.

With the win, India also rose to the second position with most wins in the league stage of the tournament. India last suffered a defeat in the league stage against South Africa in Nagpur in 2011. Since then, the side has won 11 matches in the league stages of the tournament, only less than Australia, who have won 13 since 1999 World Cup.

The 11-run win over Afghanistan is also India’s narrowest victory in a World Cup match, surpassing their 16-run victory over New Zealand in Bengaluru in 1987 edition of the tournament.

Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.

Moahmmad Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami’s first ball down the ground for four. With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later. Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:39 IST