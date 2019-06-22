Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 22, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami creates history, becomes 2nd Indian to take World Cup hat-trick

Mohammed Shami became only the second Indian bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick, after Chetan Sharma.

cricket Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:41 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
mohammed shami,shami,shami hat-trick
India's Mohammed Shami celebrates.(Reuters)

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami took a hat-trick in the final over to help India in scripting a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan. Doing so, the bowler became only the second Indian to take a World Cup hat-trick, only after Chetan Sharma.

Coming into the attack in the final over, the match was poised for a thrilling finale with Afghanistan needing 16 to win in 6 balls and three wickets in hand. Mohammad Nabi, who was batting on 48* at the moment, smashed a boundary on the first ball towards long-on, to reach his half century.

Hat-tricks in World Cup:
  • Chetan Sharma, 1987
  • Saqlain Mushtaq, 1999
  • Chaminda Vaas, 2003
  • Brett Lee, 2003
  • Lasith Malinga, 2007 (4 in 4)
  • Kemar Roach, 2011
  • Lasith Malinga, 2011
  • Steven Finn, 2015
  • JP Duminy, 2015
  • MOHAMMAD SHAMI, 2019

After a dot ball, Shami bowled a yorker to Nabi, which he hit straight down long-on for a comfortable catch in Hardik Pandya’s hands. In the next two deliveries, the seamer cleaned up Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with two yorker deliveries, completing his hat-trick.

Shami became only the 10th bowler in history to take a World Cup history. He also became the first bowler this year to attain the milestone.

With Shami’s efforts, Afghanistan were bundled out for 213, thus losing the match by 11 runs. This was Afghanistan’s sixth straight defeat in the tournament, and India’s fourth win in five games.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:14 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics