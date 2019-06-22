World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami creates history, becomes 2nd Indian to take World Cup hat-trick

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami took a hat-trick in the final over to help India in scripting a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan. Doing so, the bowler became only the second Indian to take a World Cup hat-trick, only after Chetan Sharma.

Coming into the attack in the final over, the match was poised for a thrilling finale with Afghanistan needing 16 to win in 6 balls and three wickets in hand. Mohammad Nabi, who was batting on 48* at the moment, smashed a boundary on the first ball towards long-on, to reach his half century.

Hat-tricks in World Cup: Chetan Sharma, 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq, 1999

Chaminda Vaas, 2003

Brett Lee, 2003

Lasith Malinga, 2007 (4 in 4)

Kemar Roach, 2011

Lasith Malinga, 2011

Steven Finn, 2015

JP Duminy, 2015

MOHAMMAD SHAMI, 2019

After a dot ball, Shami bowled a yorker to Nabi, which he hit straight down long-on for a comfortable catch in Hardik Pandya’s hands. In the next two deliveries, the seamer cleaned up Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with two yorker deliveries, completing his hat-trick.

Shami became only the 10th bowler in history to take a World Cup history. He also became the first bowler this year to attain the milestone.

What a way to end it @MdShami11! 🎩🎩🎩



Nabi c Pandya b Shami

Alam b Shami

Ur Rahman b Shami



India take an absolute thriller by 11 runs.



Watch the winning (and hat-trick) moment here!#INDvAFG | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/q9fYvcR56z — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2019

With Shami’s efforts, Afghanistan were bundled out for 213, thus losing the match by 11 runs. This was Afghanistan’s sixth straight defeat in the tournament, and India’s fourth win in five games.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:14 IST