ICC World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar hands India major boost ahead of Windies clash - Watch

India fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed the team a major boost as he returned to training ahead of the crunch clash against Windies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. However, it is still not known if he will be in contention to be in the playing XI for the clash or not.

Bhuvneshwar suffered a hamstring injury during India’s group stage match against Pakistan. During the fifth over of the Pakistan innings, the pacer’s leg was caught in the footholds near the popping crease and he looked in some bother after the delivery.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video on social media where Bhuvi was seen bowling during an indoor net session. The post read: “Look who’s back in the nets. #TeamIndia #CWC19.”

Earlier, it was revealed that due to Buvneshwar’s injury, team management had summoned India ‘A’ regular Navdeep Saini as the net bowler for the remaining part of the tournament. Saini was a part of the original stand-by list.

“Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” the BCCI media cell informed on its official WhatsApp group.

In Bhuvneshwar’s absence, Mohammed Shami did exceedingly well in India’s match against Afghanistan, which the ‘Men in Blue’ won by 11 runs to keep their unbeaten run going on in the tournament. Shami also became only the second Indian player in the history of the sport to scalp a World Cup hat-trick.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:32 IST