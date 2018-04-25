 IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches | cricket | Hindustan Times
cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Kolkata Knight Riders have a new captain in Dinesh Karthik and have the variety in the team to be a hot property in the Indian Premier League. Can West Indian Andre Russell win it for KKR in IPL 2018? Here’s their full match schedule.
Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have undergone a major transformation this season in terms of leadership. Gautam Gambhir, who had captained them since 2011 was let go handing Dinesh Karthik the reigns of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Australian hitter Chris Lynn was KKR’s biggest buy and a lot will depend on his outings. Mitchell Johnson and young Nitish Rana are other key players. Mitchell Starc’s late pull out due to a stress fracture will certainly be a loss but Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are more than capable of handling their own. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

Kolkata Knight Riders full fixtures:

Sunday, April 8

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday, April 10

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, April 14

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 16

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday, April 18

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, April 21

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday, April 27

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Sunday, April 29

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, May 3

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata

Sunday, May 6

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 9

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 12

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, May 15

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 19

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

