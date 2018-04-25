IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 15:51 IST
Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have undergone a major transformation this season in terms of leadership. Gautam Gambhir, who had captained them since 2011 was let go handing Dinesh Karthik the reigns of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Australian hitter Chris Lynn was KKR’s biggest buy and a lot will depend on his outings. Mitchell Johnson and young Nitish Rana are other key players. Mitchell Starc’s late pull out due to a stress fracture will certainly be a loss but Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are more than capable of handling their own. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
Kolkata Knight Riders full fixtures:
Sunday, April 8
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tuesday, April 10
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Saturday, April 14
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 16
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Wednesday, April 18
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, April 21
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Friday, April 27
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Sunday, April 29
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, May 3
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata
Sunday, May 6
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 9
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 12
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, May 15
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 19
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad