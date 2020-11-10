IPL 2020 Final, DC vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:24 IST

IPL 2020 Final, DC vs MI Live Streaming: In the last match of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will battle with Delhi Capitals to claim their fifth title in the history of the tournament. MI had already beaten DC in Qualifier 1 with a 57-run margin and would hope to repeat the performance. But on the other hand, motivation will be on an all-time high as this is the first time that DC have reached the final of IPL and would want leave their mark in tournament’s history.

Both teams were the top teams in the league stage. This is what determines who is has been the best team in the tournament. MI had won 9 games while DC had won 8.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 Final between DC vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 Final between DC vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Final between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/