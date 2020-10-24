IPL 2020: ‘He has got a similar imposing way of batting like Matthew Hayden,’ Chris Morris’ high praise for young Indian batsman

cricket

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:13 IST

There have been many positives for Indian cricket during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Several youngsters have impressed with their performance in crunch situations. The likes of Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan have firmly put their names in the reckoning for selection in the Indian cricket team. But one Indian batsman came out of nowhere and established him name as one of the brightest talents in cricket.

Devdutt Padikkal has been a breath of fresh air at the top with the calm and composed batting. Paddikkal has hit 321 runs in 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore at a strike rate of 132.10. RCB have reaped benefits due to his consistency as they now find themselves fighting for the top position.

RCB all-rounder Chris Morris has also heaped praise on the 20-year-old. Comparing young opener Devdutt Padikkal to the great Matthew Hayden, Morris said,“Devdutt Padikkal, batting with Aaron Finch, he has been incredible. He has got a similar imposing way of batting like Matthew Hayden. Obviously, he has not got the size of Hayden. Hayden has a huge chest. But definitely, he has got a similar technique and hits the cricket ball. The way he moves on the field, the way he conducts himself all the time. You look at him, he has definitely got something.”

After missing the first four games of the season due to a side strain, Morris made an instant impact and he has already picked up nine wickets in five matches at a very impressive economy rate of five runs per over.Along with Navdeep Saini, he has plugged the hole that RCB had in the death bowling department. To add to it, he has also been making the new ball talk.So, what has worked for him this season?

”The break (due to COVID-19) was really nice both for the body and mental freshness. Good to be playing again and it is just lot of clarity and how the execution needs to be,” said the 33-year-old in an online media interaction on Friday.

Talking about his teammates, Morris could not understand why a bowler like Saini did not get to play when he was at Delhi Capitals.

“What has impressed me about the Indian pacers is the amount of work they put in. They bowl and bowl and bowl.”

(with PTI inputs)