Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KKR’s Ali Khan ruled out of tournament due to injury

IPL 2020: KKR’s Ali Khan ruled out of tournament due to injury

A media advisory from IPL confirmed Ali Khan’s injury. The Pakistan-born speedster was signed as a replacement to injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

Oct 07, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Kolkata Knight Rider pacer Ali Khan
Photo of Kolkata Knight Rider pacer Ali Khan(CPL/Twitter)
         

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), USA speedster Ali Khan has been ruled out the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following an injury. The Pakistan-born cricketer was signed as a replacement to injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament. Is induction into KKR made him the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise.

ALSO READ |IPL 2020 Full Coverage

On October7, a media advisory from IPL confirmed Ali’s injury but did not provide any details.

“Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the IPL 2020 season,” the statement read.

The 29-year-old bowler grabbed the limelight back in 2018 when he Dwayne Bravo spotted him at the Global T20 Canada. Khan got a break in the Caribbean Premier League that and impressed with the numbers of wickets he secured - 16 wickets in 12 matches, the second-best among all the pacers in the league.

He continued his performance in this year’s CPL edition as well. He had picked up eight wickets in the tournament. Khan was yet to feature in an IPL 2020 game for KKR.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Unsettled Kolkata Knight Riders to try out their luck against rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings

Speaking off Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance in the tournament, they have played 4 games so far and and won 2 of them. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture on October 7 at Shekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

