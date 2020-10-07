KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni-led CSK look to continue winning run against KKR

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi. CSK are coming into the contest after registering a historic 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. This victory after three straight losses has certainly raised the bar of the tournament. At the other side of the ring stand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are dealing with an unsettled line-up which happens to be a reason behind their previous loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). It would be better for Dinesh Karthik to sort out the things ahead of the face-off and aim to achieve their first win over CSK since 2018.

17:20 hrs IST 100 - CSK’s win percentage against KKR while chasing CSK has a win rate of 65 % against KKR. MS Dhoni’s side has won 13 matches and lost 7. In these 13 wins, 8 have come while chasing the target. Moreover, they have never lost a game while a chasing a target against KKR. That makes a win rate of 100% vs KKR when it comes to chasing.





17:15 hrs IST Karthik’s struggle -concern for KKR KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has been dissatisfactory with the bat so far in IPL 2020. He has aggregated 37 runs in four innings, including a duck (against DC). His degrading form has become one of the biggest concerns of the team.





17:10 hrs IST Fantastic Faf and his love for pace! Faf du Plessis has been in supreme touch in this season for CSK. He has been delivering right from game one and is also the 2nd highest run getter in the tournament. Out of the 282 runs in this season 67% of his runs have come off the pacer and 33 % off the spinner.





17:00 hrs IST KKR’s journey in IPL 2020 4 matches - 2 wins and as many losses. KKR have a some of the extremely talented players in their camp but they have been facing major management issue. Dinesh Karthik’s strategies haven’t striking the right spots which is making them look confused. It’s a strong team that can beat CSK, provided if they execute their plans wisely.





16:55 hrs IST CSK so far in IPL 2020 5 matches, 2 wins and 3 losses - that has been Chennai Super Kings’ journey in the IPL. Their second win,, which came against Kings XI Punjab, was massive as they took the home by 10 wickets. That win has made them favourites of the tournament. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni and his men when they take the field tonight against KKR.





16:50 hrs IST KKR vs CSK - A look at last five encounters CSK - 3 KKR - 2 The Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t won against Chennai Super Kings since 2018.Their last win came in 2018 - in the 30th match of the season where they beat CSK by 6 wickets.





16:45 hrs IST KKR vs CSK - Head to head stats Total Matches - 20 CSK - 13 KKR - 7 Tied/NR - 0



