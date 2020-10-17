IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs CSK Match Today: Injury-hit Delhi Capitals look to continue momentum against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Delhi Capitals will look to regain the top spot as they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah. Both sides are coming into the contest after winning their respective previous matches but they stand apart on the points table. DC are comfortably placed second with 12 points in their kitty. A victory tonightwill guarantee their entry in playoffs. CSK, on the other hand, stand at the sixth position with 6 points. If they manage to outclass DC in tonight’s face off, it will raise the bar of the qualification.

16:35 hrs IST DC vs CSK: A look at the squads Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif



