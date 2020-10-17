e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs CSK: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: CSK need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: CSK need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.(IPL/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: Placed on either ends of the IPL 2020 points-table, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a win for different reasons. A win for DC, who are second on the points-table will solidify their chances of making it to the Playoffs, while a loss here for CSK can severely dent their chances of making it to the final four. The Capitals got the better for CSK by 44 runs. If CSK are to make it even, they’ll need to come out all guns blazing.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs CSK IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Sabarimala temple reopens: Covid-19 negative proof, online booking must
Sabarimala temple reopens: Covid-19 negative proof, online booking must
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In