KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders look to retain 4th spot against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 Live Score: High on confidence Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to continue their winning spree as the take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah. After languishing in the bottom for quite a long time, KXIP ended their losing streak a couple of weeks ago. They have already defeated the three table toppers - MI, DC and RCB. And now, they are set to lock horns with fourth placed KKR. Th Knight Riders are coming in the contest after outclassing Delhi Capitals and wll definitely put all their efforst to retain their spot. It’s a must-win scenario for both teams as the victorious side edges close to the playoffs.

KKR in last five matches vs DC: won by 59 runs vs RCB: lost by 8 wickets vs SRH: match tied, won in Super Over vs MI: lost by 8 wickets vs RCB: lost by 82 runs





KXIP in last five matches vs SRH: won by 12 runs vs DC: won by 5 wickets vs MI: match tied, won in 2nd Super Over vs RCB: won by 8 wickets vs KKR: lost by 2 runs





KKR vs KXIP: Head to head records Total matches - 26 KKR win - 18 KXIP win - 8





KKR vs KXIP: Squads of both teams Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar




