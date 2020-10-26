IPL 2020 Live streaming KKR vs KXIP Live IPL match today online: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - Where, how to watch Indian Premier League match in UAE on Hotstar and TV

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 14:01 IST

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming: In Match 46 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will look to overthrow Kolkata Knight Riders from the fourth spot. Both teams are thick in the race for a playoff place and will want to make sure they don’t slip in the standings. KKR are fourth with 12 points from 11 matches while KXIP are right behind them in fifth with 10 points. The clash at Sharjah Cricket Ground is expected to be a highly contested one.

Both teams are coming off a win as KKR defeated Delhi Capitals in their last match while KXIP overcame the challenge of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KXIP vs KKR Preview: Rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab look to dethrone KKR from top four

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs KKR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match taking place?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match ?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/