MI vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today:Mumbai Indians look to tackle Gayle storm in Dubai
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Dubai. Follow the live updates on MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match h...
-
17:35 hrs IST
MI vs KXIP - STAT ALERT
-
17:30 hrs IST
News from the game - SRH need 164 to win
-
17:25 hrs IST
Looking forward to the challenge: Andy Flower
-
17:20 hrs IST
MI vs KXIP Live Score: Anil Kumble speaks
-
17:15 hrs IST
The calm before the storm
-
17:10 hrs IST
Milestone awaits for Rohit Sharma
-
17:05 hrs IST
Trent Boult MI’s ace in powerplays
-
17:00 hrs IST
MI to face ‘Dubai Challenge’
-
16:55 hrs IST
MI vs KXIP - Head to head stats
-
16:50 hrs IST
MI vs KXIP - Squads of both teams
-
16:45 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KXIP
IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning spree as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. MI seems to have developed a habit of winning this season. With five wins on the trot, Rohit Sharma & Co are comfortably place in the top half of the points table and another win will secure their place in the playoffs. Tonight, they are returning to Dubai where they lost their second fixture in a super over. KXIP, on the other hand, recently got Chris Gayle boost as they defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous fixture. They need to continue the moment at this juncture of the tournament so that they can remain in the race of playoffs.
Follow the live updates of MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match here:
MI vs KXIP - STAT ALERT
36.27: Quinton de Kock’s average for MI in the IPL - 3rd best among MI players
155.32: Hardik Pandya’s strike rate for MI in the IPL - best among MI players
58.62: KL Rahul’s average in the IPL for KXIP - best among KXIP players
169.29: Nicholas Pooran’s strike rate for KXIP in the IPL - best among KXIP players
News from the game - SRH need 164 to win
A 58-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan helped Kolkata Knight Riders posting 163 for 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 164 to win
Looking forward to the challenge: Andy Flower
📹 | Andy Flower‘s take on #MIvKXIP! 👇#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/Wt74B1K41y— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 18, 2020
MI vs KXIP Live Score: Anil Kumble speaks
King XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble spoke before the match: “Mumbai is a very strong team. We all know they have a very settled combination, so the task would be cut out for us but we are very confident. We know the wickets have changed a little bit but having said that I am very confident we can cross the line.”
The calm before the storm
📺 Entertainment package loading in 3...2... #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #MIvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/iJhxHviXBF— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 18, 2020
Milestone awaits for Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is 21 runs away to complete 4000 runs for Mumbai Indians. If he garners these many runs tonight, he will be the first Mumbai Indians player to do so.
Trent Boult MI’s ace in powerplays
Trent Boult is the joint highest wicket taker for MI with 12 scalps. Here are his stats in Powerplay:
Runs - 118
Wickets - 7
Dot Balls - 58
Economy - 6.6
MI to face ‘Dubai Challenge’
Last time when MI played in Dubai, they lost to RCB in a super over. They have almost found a way to victory but didn’t have luck on their side. Since that match, they haven’t experienced a defeat in this tournament. Tonight, they return here to face the Gayle force that blew RCB off.
MI vs KXIP - Head to head stats
Total matches - 25
MI Win: 14
KXIP win: 11
MI vs KXIP - Squads of both teams
Here are the squads of both sides:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai
Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KXIP
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 36th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and KXIP. The contest will pit two of the amazing Indian batsmen - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma against each other. MI are having a good time this season. 6 wins from 8 matches have comfortably placed them 2nd on the table. Another victory will guarantee their place in the knockouts. And if KXIP wins, they will intensify the qualification process for the lower placed teams.