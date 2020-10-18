MI vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today:Mumbai Indians look to tackle Gayle storm in Dubai

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning spree as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. MI seems to have developed a habit of winning this season. With five wins on the trot, Rohit Sharma & Co are comfortably place in the top half of the points table and another win will secure their place in the playoffs. Tonight, they are returning to Dubai where they lost their second fixture in a super over. KXIP, on the other hand, recently got Chris Gayle boost as they defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous fixture. They need to continue the moment at this juncture of the tournament so that they can remain in the race of playoffs.

Follow the live updates of MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match here:

17:35 hrs IST MI vs KXIP - STAT ALERT 36.27: Quinton de Kock’s average for MI in the IPL - 3rd best among MI players 155.32: Hardik Pandya’s strike rate for MI in the IPL - best among MI players 58.62: KL Rahul’s average in the IPL for KXIP - best among KXIP players 169.29: Nicholas Pooran’s strike rate for KXIP in the IPL - best among KXIP players





17:30 hrs IST News from the game - SRH need 164 to win A 58-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan helped Kolkata Knight Riders posting 163 for 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 164 to win





17:20 hrs IST MI vs KXIP Live Score: Anil Kumble speaks King XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble spoke before the match: “Mumbai is a very strong team. We all know they have a very settled combination, so the task would be cut out for us but we are very confident. We know the wickets have changed a little bit but having said that I am very confident we can cross the line.”





17:10 hrs IST Milestone awaits for Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is 21 runs away to complete 4000 runs for Mumbai Indians. If he garners these many runs tonight, he will be the first Mumbai Indians player to do so.





17:05 hrs IST Trent Boult MI’s ace in powerplays Trent Boult is the joint highest wicket taker for MI with 12 scalps. Here are his stats in Powerplay: Runs - 118 Wickets - 7 Dot Balls - 58 Economy - 6.6





17:00 hrs IST MI to face ‘Dubai Challenge’ Last time when MI played in Dubai, they lost to RCB in a super over. They have almost found a way to victory but didn’t have luck on their side. Since that match, they haven’t experienced a defeat in this tournament. Tonight, they return here to face the Gayle force that blew RCB off.





16:55 hrs IST MI vs KXIP - Head to head stats Total matches - 25 MI Win: 14 KXIP win: 11





16:50 hrs IST MI vs KXIP - Squads of both teams Here are the squads of both sides: Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan



