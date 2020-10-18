IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs KXIP: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:08 IST

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: With Chris Gayle back in the hut, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be confident as they take on defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 36th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. KL Rahul and his boys are coming into the competition on the back of a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they still have a long way ahead. They need to win all the leftover games to keep themselves in the race to playoffs. MI, on the other hand, have eventually acquired the habit of winnings. Victory for Rohit Sharma & Co will guarantee their place in the knockouts.

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs KXIP online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/