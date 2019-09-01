IPL 2020: R Ashwin all set to join new IPL team ahead of season - Report

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:10 IST

Days after a report surfaced which said that R Ashwin has parted ways with Kings XI Punjab, there is another report which says that Delhi Capitals could be the new destination for the Indian off-spinner. As per the aforementioned report, Kings XI Punjab are looking to hand over captaincy duties to KL Rahul instead of R Ashwin for the upcoming season.

Now, there is a report in Times of India, which suggests that Delhi Capitals are close to a deal for the spinner as they look to shore up their spin bowling options for the next seasons. Delhi made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly. Barring Amit Mishra, the Capitals do not have any experience in the spin bowling department and this is where Ashwin could come in handy.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s fabulous’ - Ravi Shastri explains why Ravindra Jadeja is picked ahead of R Ashwin in playing XI

“The deal with Ashwin should be through. The Capitals are very close to signing him. There are a few formalities that need to be taken care of,” a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Ashwin was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab back in 2018 for Rs 7.6 and was also appointed skipper of the side. However, KXIP failed to make it to the playoffs under his watch and this could be the reason, why the franchise has decided to snap ties with the seasoned customer.

“We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if KXIP is ready to release him,” said Ganguly, who was in the national capital for a promotional event, sounding hopeful that the Delhi franchise can close the deal.

He has had an impressive IPL career - In 139 matches, he has picked up 125 wickets at an average of 26.48 and with an economy rate of 6.79. He picked up 15 wickets and scored 42 runs in 14 games for Kings XI Punjab last season.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:07 IST