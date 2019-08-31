e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Sourav Ganguly has his say on R Ashwin’s rumoured move to Delhi Capitals

Ashwin led KXIP for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been news that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off.

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly said that their franchise will be happy to have senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks for the upcoming Indian Premier League provided Kings XI Punjab releases him.

Ashwin led KXIP for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been news that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off.

“We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if KXIP is ready to release him,” said Ganguly, who was in the national capital for a promotional event, sounding hopeful that the Delhi franchise can close the deal.

Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for KXIP, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs which at best could be termed modest.

