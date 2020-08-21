IPL 2020: Shane Watson begins quarantine in hotel room, shares a view of Burj Khalifa with fans

cricket

The preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing and some of the teams have landed in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10. The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Among the teams that have reached are heavyweights Chennai Super Kings. CSK opener and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to convey to his fans that he has begun his quarantine in his hotel room. In the video he also gave the fans a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which is a major attraction in Dubai.

“My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited pic.twitter.com/0cdrkv0oCK — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 21, 2020

“I am now quarantined for 7 days with a few Covid testing to make sure everything is okay. I am getting used to being in a room with plenty to do. I have got a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa. I am going to be doing some exercises, walking up and down my room, listening to podcasts, plenty of T20 Stars stuff as well as my preparation, getting ready for the CSK training camp. I am so excited to be here for another IPL campaign,” Watson said in a video message.

Watson has been a key member of the CSK team ever since joining the franchise. As an opener Watson has played several key knocks to give CSK a strong platform.

The Australian has had a long standing relationship with IPL, which he won in his maiden season in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.