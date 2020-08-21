e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Shane Watson begins quarantine in hotel room, shares a view of Burj Khalifa with fans

IPL 2020: Shane Watson begins quarantine in hotel room, shares a view of Burj Khalifa with fans

IPL 2020: CSK opener and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to convey to his fans that he has begun his quarantine in his hotel room. In the video he also gave the fans a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which is a major attraction in Dubai.

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Screengrab of video shared by Shane Watson on Twitter.
Screengrab of video shared by Shane Watson on Twitter.(Twitter/Shane Watson)
         

The preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing and some of the teams have landed in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10. The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Among the teams that have reached are heavyweights Chennai Super Kings. CSK opener and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to convey to his fans that he has begun his quarantine in his hotel room. In the video he also gave the fans a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which is a major attraction in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Will Virat Kohli remain captain? RCB chairman gives stunning reply

IPL 2020 - FULL COVERAGE

“My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited,” Watson wrote on Twitter. 

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni-led CSK, and RCB fly for UAE on Friday

“I am now quarantined for 7 days with a few Covid testing to make sure everything is okay. I am getting used to being in a room with plenty to do. I have got a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa. I am going to be doing some exercises, walking up and down my room, listening to podcasts, plenty of T20 Stars stuff as well as my preparation, getting ready for the CSK training camp. I am so excited to be here for another IPL campaign,” Watson said in a video message.

Watson has been a key member of the CSK team ever since joining the franchise. As an opener Watson has played several key knocks to give CSK a strong platform.

The Australian has had a long standing relationship with IPL, which he won in his maiden season in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In