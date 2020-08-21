IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni-led CSK, and RCB fly for UAE on Friday

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:52 IST

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and star players Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted in Chennai as CSK players geared up to leave for UAE for IPL 2020.

Taking to Twitter CSK’s official Twitter handle shared the pictures of Dhoni, Raina, bowling consultant L Balaji and Ravindra Jadeja and captioned the post, “#Yellove on the move! #WhistlePodu.”

On August 15, Dhoni and Raina announced their retirements from international cricket. However, they will continue to serve CSK or any other franchise as long as they want.

Earlier, CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh will not depart for Dubai with the rest of the squad on Friday due to personal reasons.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, became the fourth franchise after Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab to fly to UAE.

“UAE calling! The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off! Drop a (heart) if you’re happy to see the RCB fam together again!,” tweeted RCB from its official handle.

The players will remain in quarantine for six days before starting with their training inn the UAE. All cricketers and support staffs will go through five-round of testing divided through periodic days before entering the bio-bubble in UAE.

The 13th edition of the tournament is set to begin from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full schedule of IPL 2020.

