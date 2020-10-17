IPL 2020: ‘Told Natasha if it’s going to pain this much, I’ll make it worth it’ - Hardik Pandya narrates going away from family was the toughest thing

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:23 IST

An emotional Hardik Pandya narrated how it was the most difficult and toughest thing to leave his wife Natasha and a three-month old son Agastya and travel to the UAE to take part in IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik and Natasha were blessed with a baby boy on July 1 but the hard-hitting all-rounder had to travel to UAE towards the end of August for the IPL.

“It is been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasha. It is one of the toughest things that is why I told Natasha as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth it,” Pandya said in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

“Lot of things have changed from my back surgery to getting my life partner, to having my child. I cannot express the feeling but I can tell you one thing, this has taught me lots of things in my life. I have realised lots of things in my life,” he added.

Pandya, who floored the commentators with his response when asked whether he misses the dance floor, added that his love for family has increased after becoming a father.

“I think I’m in a much better space. Now I’m a father. It has given me immense pleasure and at the same point of time I think I have realised that the love for the family has increased a lot,” the all-rounder said.

“Yes, I always loved my family but now the importance in my life is my family. I think because of that I have changed as a person. It has given me motivation as well and now everything is going to be for Agastya and for my family. I think I come in that list last now,” he added.

Hardik has played eight games so far for Mumbai Indians in the tournament and scored 156 runs. He is yet to bowl an over in this season of the IPL. The MI all-rounder added he had never felt so emotional in his life like he did when he was leaving for the UAE

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it,” Hardik concluded.

Pandya finished off the chase against KKR emphatically for MI in the 17th over. The all-rounder, promoted to bat at No. 4, scored a quickfire 21 not out off 11 balls with three boundaries and a six, to help MI secure their 11th win in 12 matches against KKR. Reflecting on his batting, Pandya shared an important detail regarding his bat and explained his thought process while batting.

(With ANI inputs)