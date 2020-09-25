IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB’s slow over rate against KXIP

cricket

Virat Kohli did not have a memorable outing against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was at fault on two occasions when he dropped catches of match-winner KL Rahul while also not contributing much with the bat. Kohli’s two drop catches proved costly as Rahul went on to slam a record-breaking hundred against RCB at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB eventually lost the match by a big margin of 97 runs.

When Kohli came out to bat he was dismissed for just 1 by Sheldon Cottrell as RCB were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs. Even though things did not go down well in the batting and fielding department for Kohli, those weren’t the only transgressions committed on Thursday.

Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

He dropped his Kings XI Punjab counterpart KL Rahul twice – once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. The two drops proved to be costly as Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 enabling KXIP to post 206 for 3 batting first.

Reacting to his lapses in the field, Kohli said he is ready to take the brunt front on.

“I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn’t have been under pressure from ball one of the chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say shoud’ve led from the front and taken those two chances,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.