IPL 2020: ‘We’ll have more fun next week than we’ve had in last couple of months’ - Virat Kohli to RCB teammates

cricket

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 21:33 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered four straight defeats on their way through to the playoffs. The Virat Kohli-led side started the tournament on a high, but the recent losses has led to fans wondering that whether RCB have it in the tank to win their maiden title. It had not been the easiest of campaigns for the franchise but while there have been a few lows, plenty of it has been high.

Ahead of the eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderbad in the Indian Premier League 2020, RCB team held a team discussion in which every member of the team had a chance to hear from the leaders in the team.

The video of the team discussion was posted on RCB’s official Youtube channel. In the meeting RCB captain Virat Kohli spoke to his teammates and told them to get into a same mindset.

Kohli also said that he guarantees his team would have more fun in the next week as compared to the past two months.

“I want all of us to be in the same mindset, I promise you all that we will have more fun in this next week than we had in the last two-and-a-half months. It would be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset, and I believe we have reached there,” Kohli said.

RCB had finished the group stage in the fourth position with 14 points from 14 matches. The side had lost its final group stage clash against Delhi Capitals, but still, the side managed to make it to the playoffs on the basis of the net run rate.

(With inputs from ANI)