e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He needs to change gears a lot quicker’ - Virender Sehwag’s advice to Virat Kohli

IPL 2020: ‘He needs to change gears a lot quicker’ - Virender Sehwag’s advice to Virat Kohli

IPL 2020: With Virat Kohli taking his time in the middle to get going, RCB have struggled in the past few games in between overs 7-15, and it has affected them in putting on a good total to chase.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli at the nets.
Virat Kohli at the nets.(RCB/Twitter)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost four straight games on the trot but have somehow managed to scrape through to the playoffs and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday. The recent string of losses has exposed a serious flaw in RCB’s middle-order especially with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers struggling to score runs at explosive strike rates.

While Kohli has scored 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 46, his strike rate of 122 has actually become a cause of concern. With the batsman taking his time in the middle to get going, RCB have struggled in the past few games in between overs 7-15, and it has affected them in putting on a good total to chase. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Also read: ‘Rohit Sharma has not played a few games, he might not be in good touch,’ says Shikhar Dhawan

Speaking in a video on Cricbuzz, former India opener Virender Sehwag opined that Kohli should switch gears quicker than he is doing at the moment.

“Virat Kohli needs to switch gears a lot quicker. He takes around 20-25 balls to change gears and then when he gets out, the team gets into trouble,” Sehwag explained.

“This is what happened against Delhi Capitals. If he hadn’t got out, he could have scored 40-ball 70 or 80, which would have led to RCB putting on a respectable total. When he gets out early, his strike rate is not that great. It is just around, 110-120, and then the team seems to be in trouble,” he added.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction

Kohli is a smart cricketer and he has caught what has not worked out for his team it seems. After the 6-wicket loss to DC, the RCB skipper, at the post-match presentation ceremony said that the batsman need to be more brave in the middle.

“We can be more more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result,” Kohli had said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In