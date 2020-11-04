e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction

Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly sounded hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but said they are yet to decide on the auction. “We haven’t decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call,” said Ganguly.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:56 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Rasesh Mandani
Hindustan Times
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly(Instagram/Sourav Ganguly)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed hope that the next edition of IPL in April-May will be played in India.

“Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview. (Read the full Sourav Ganguly interview here)

The current edition of IPL is being played in the UAE due to the pandemic situation in India. IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the tournament was originally planned in India from March 29 but had to be postponed till September and finally moved out of India and into UAE.

Ganguly also added UAE remains a fall-back option for the Indian board for the next season too.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, who are looking to change the core of their squad, are waiting for clarity on whether there will be a full-scale auction or a mini one before the next IPL. “We haven’t decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call,” said Ganguly.

Also Read | ‘One of India’s brightest talents’: Gavaskar’s high praise for youngster

“We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next 10 years,” Dhoni had said after the team’s final league game against Kings XI Punjab.

“A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction. This has been a tough year. This is one of the seasons where most of the teams played well,” Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also confirmed that the domestic season will begin from next year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
LIVE: 3.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases globally in the past week as per WHO
LIVE: 3.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases globally in the past week as per WHO
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In