IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK’s win over SRH

Chennai Super Kings cut short Royal Challengers Bangalore's stay at the top, as they regained their position in the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. CSK put on a clinical performance as they chased down SRH’s total of 171 runs in 18.3 overs with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis again scoring half-centuries.

With the win, CSK now have ten points from six matches and are sitting on top of the IPL 2021 points table. CSK also have a healthy Net Run Rate of 1.475 and are ahead of RCB, who have the same number of points but an NRR of 0.089. Delhi Capitals sit in the third position with eight points with Mumbai Indians coming at fourth.

Meanwhile, SRH have continued to flounder this season. They lost their fifth match of the season and are currently at the bottom position with two points. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are ahead of them in seventh and sixth position.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after CSK’s win vs SRH:

IPL 2021 points table.





ORANGE CAP

In the Orange Cap list, there was a change as Faf du Plessis got to the top position with another fifty in the tournament. Du Plessis now has 270 runs in six matches. DC’s Shikhar Dhawan is second with 265 runs. PBKS captain KL Rahul is third with 240 runs and an average of 48. RCB’s Glenn Maxwell comes in fourth with 223 runs. Jonny Bairstow completes the top five with 218 runs in 6 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.





PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel holds the Purple Cap currently. He has 17 wickets in 6 games. DC’s young pacer Avesh Khan is behind him with 12 wickets while SRH's Rashid Khan is third with 9 scalps.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.





Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 9 wickets is fourth while Chris Morris fifth with the same number of wickets.

