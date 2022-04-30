IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants CEO, two others involved in road accident ahead of game against PBKS; all 'safe and well'

The Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer, along with two others including Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora were involved in a road accident ahead of the side's game against Punjab Kings on Friday. The three were traveling from Mumbai to Pune to attend the game at the MCA Stadium. On their official Twitter account, the LSG confirmed that all concerned are “safe and well.” Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

“Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well,” the franchise said in a statement posted on its official social media profile.

Lucknow Super Giants? CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/NoWHmN0MOl — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 29, 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants made a dominant start to their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign and registered their sixth win of the season on Friday night, when they defeated the Punjab Kings by 20 runs.

With the win, the LSG climbed to the third spot in the IPL 2022 table, further solidifying their chances of playoff qualification. The KL Rahul-led side remains only behind Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

In the game on Friday, the LSG put on a competitive score of 153/8 despite a middle-order collapse, and the bowlers shined for the side to restrict Mayank Agarwal's men to 133/8 in 20 overs. While Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan combined to take five wickets, Krunal Pandya was immense with the ball as he registered figures of 2/11 in four overs, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Super Giants will now return to Mumbai for their next game against Delhi Capitals, which takes place at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Capitals returned to winning ways in their last game against the Kolkata KNight Riders, defeating the side by four wickets.

