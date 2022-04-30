IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG climb to 3rd; Rahul, Dhawan rue lost opportunity in race for top spot

It was an emphatic win for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday, as they defeated the Punjab Kings by 20 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Despite a middle-order collapse, the LSG recovered – thanks to late cameos from Dushmantha Chameera (17) and Mohsin Khan (13*) before the duo shined with the ball, picking five wickets among them to restrict the Punjab Kings to 133/8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya was also immense in holding the PBKS batters, as he ended with magnificent figures of 2/11 in four overs. This was LSG's sixth win in the season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after PBKS vs LSG game…

With 12 points in nine matches now, the Lucknow Super Giants have climbed to third position in the IPL 2022 table, further solidifying their chances for a playoff qualification. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, face an uphill task for the remainder of the season as they endured their fifth loss in nine matches, and remain seventh with eight points.

IPL 2022 Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler continues to rule at the top of the list for highest run-scorers in this edition so far. The Rajasthan Royals star has 499 runs to his name, while KL Rahul, who is the closest to Buttler, is at 374. Rahul failed to step up in the game against his former side PBKS as he was dismissed on 6. Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan was also dismissed cheaply on 5, but it was enough to take him past Hardik Pandya at no.3 in the list.

Orange cap list.(HT)

Purple Cap

There were no changes in the top-5 in the list of highest wicket-takers in the season. Chahal continues to remain at the top of the table with 18 wickets, while is fellow India teammate Kuldeep Yadav is second with 17 dismissals to his name. The PBKS duo of Kagiso Rabada (13 wickets) and Rahul Chahar (12 wickets), however, has entered the top-10 and are currently placed at 9th and 10th position respectively.

Purple cap list.(HT)

