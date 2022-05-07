'Kishan, Pant, Saha are all there but he impressed me the most': Sehwag names unique choice for backup WK in T20 WC 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of Indian wicketkeepers delivering impressive performances. While Rishabh Pant – India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter – has been key for the Delhi Capitals with both, his captaincy and his explosive batting, veteran Indian batter Wriddhiman Saha has also made significant contributions as an opener for the Gujarat Titans. In the last night's game, Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan had also impressed with the bat, while Sanju Samson remains a towering figure in the Royals' batting lineup. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has named uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma as one who should be traveling to Australia as a backup wicketkeeping option in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October-November later this year.

Jitesh played an important knock of 37 off just 17 deliveries during the afternoon game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Saturday, steering the Punjab Kings to a strong total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

“No doubt, brilliant batting. He has impressed. Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Wriddhiman Saha are all wicketkeeper-batters, but of all, Jitesh Sharma has impressed me the most. He has a fearless style of batting,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag added that one of Jitesh's shots in the innings reminded him of how India batting great VVS Laxman used to take on Australia legend Shane Warne.

“He just expresses himself. He knows his zones, he knows the shots he has to play. The six he hit Yuzvendra Chahal.. it reminded me of VVS Laxman when he hit Shane Warne for a six through midwicket. It was a wonderful batting performance,” Sehwag said.

“He has impressed me a lot. If it was in my hands, I would take him as a backup wicketkeeper-batter to Australia," the former India opener further added.

