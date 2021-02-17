IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
The IPL 2021 auction was will present an opportunity to all eight Indian Premier League franchises - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - to fill the gaps in their respective teams.
The mini-auction for the 14th edition of the league will also mark the first step for the IPL's return to India after the last edition was held in UAE due to the pandemic situation. BCCI, are yet to announce the schedule for IPL 2021 but reports suggest that the tournament will be held in its original April-May window.
IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams
What Time will the IPL Auction 2021 Will begin?
The live proceedings of the IPL 2021 auction are expected to start at 3:00 pm (IST).
Where will the IPL Auction 2021 take place?
The IPL Auction 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18, Thursday.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 broadcast on TV?
The IPL Auction 2021 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where do I watch live streaming of Vivo IPL Auction 2021?
You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 live Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket. Also, Reliance Jio customers can stream the IPL Auction 2021 live on Jio TV mobile app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox