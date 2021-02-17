IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

The IPL 2021 auction was will present an opportunity to all eight Indian Premier League franchises - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - to fill the gaps in their respective teams.

The mini-auction for the 14th edition of the league will also mark the first step for the IPL's return to India after the last edition was held in UAE due to the pandemic situation. BCCI, are yet to announce the schedule for IPL 2021 but reports suggest that the tournament will be held in its original April-May window.

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

﻿What Time will the IPL Auction 2021 Will begin?

The live proceedings of the IPL 2021 auction are expected to start at 3:00 pm (IST).

Where will the IPL Auction 2021 take place?

The IPL Auction 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18, Thursday.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 broadcast on TV?

The IPL Auction 2021 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where do I watch live streaming of Vivo IPL Auction 2021?

You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 live Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket. Also, Reliance Jio customers can stream the IPL Auction 2021 live on Jio TV mobile app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON