Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
IPL player auction 2021 to be held in Chennai on Thursday(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, auction timings, venue for Indian Premier League players' auction 2021 in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:43 PM IST

The IPL 2021 auction was will present an opportunity to all eight Indian Premier League franchises - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - to fill the gaps in their respective teams.

The mini-auction for the 14th edition of the league will also mark the first step for the IPL's return to India after the last edition was held in UAE due to the pandemic situation. BCCI, are yet to announce the schedule for IPL 2021 but reports suggest that the tournament will be held in its original April-May window.

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

﻿What Time will the IPL Auction 2021 Will begin?

The live proceedings of the IPL 2021 auction are expected to start at 3:00 pm (IST).

Where will the IPL Auction 2021 take place?

The IPL Auction 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18, Thursday.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 broadcast on TV?

The IPL Auction 2021 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where do I watch live streaming of Vivo IPL Auction 2021?

You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 live Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket. Also, Reliance Jio customers can stream the IPL Auction 2021 live on Jio TV mobile app.

File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL player auction 2021 to be held in Chennai on Thursday(Twitter)
ipl

File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
ipl

File photo of KXIP Players(Twitter)
ipl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
ipl

IPL Auction 2020 Full players list.(IPL)
ipl

IPL trophy(BCCI)
ipl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
ipl

Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
ipl

Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
ipl

Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
ipl

Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
ipl

Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
ipl

File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

