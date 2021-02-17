IND USA
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST

The Indian Premier League player auction is set to take place on Tuesday in Chennai where all the eight franchises will go toe-to-toe, in order to have the best set of players in their respective squads. A total of 292 cricketers will go under the hammer – 164 of which are Indians, 125 from overseas and 3 from associate nations.

Earlier on January 20, all the teams have declared the list of retained and released players.

Rajasthan Royals made a massive decision by not retaining Steve Smith and named young Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson as the new skipper. Royal Challengers Bangalore offloaded the likes of Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch while Punjab Kings too parted ways with some big-ticket players like Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians released legendary Lasith Malinga and a few other overseas pacers. Chennai Super Kings too decided against renewing contracts of Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, although they retained Suresh Raina.

Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.

Mumbai Indians: Players retained -

Batsmen:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK)

All-rounders:

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy

Bowlers:

Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players:

Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

Chennai Super Kings: Players retained -

N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

Released players:

Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Players retained -

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Released players:

Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Players retained –

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa (traded to Chennai Super Kings)

Released players:

Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Players retained -

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.

Released players:

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Players retained -

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

Released players:

Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Players retained -

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

Released players:

Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

Kings XI Punjab: Players retained -

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players:

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

IPL Auction 2021 Updated Remaining Purse:

Chennai Super Kings 22.9cr

Kings XI Punjab53.2cr.

Rajasthan Royals34.85 cr.

Sunrisers Hyderabad10.75cr

Delhi Capitals9cr

Kolkata Knight Riders10.85cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore35.7cr

Mumbai Indians – 15.35cr

