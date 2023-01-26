Home / Cricket / 'Very few players like him in world cricket': Irfan Pathan reserves high praise for India star after New Zealand ODIs

'Very few players like him in world cricket': Irfan Pathan reserves high praise for India star after New Zealand ODIs

cricket
Published on Jan 26, 2023 09:53 AM IST

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also made an interesting observation about the India star's batting in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Irfan Pathan also made an interesting observation about the India star's batting in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand(ANI-PTI)
Irfan Pathan also made an interesting observation about the India star's batting in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand(ANI-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rohit Sharma-led Team India hammered New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday. While skipper Rohit ended his long wait for an ODI century, opener Shubman Gill equalled Babar Azam's world record as India posted a massive total in the 3rd ODI at Indore. After Rohit and Gill laid the foundation for a gigantic total, all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided the hosts with a late flourish in the recently concluded encounter.

Irfan Pathan, who thoroughly enjoyed Pandya's crucial cameo in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, has reserved high praise for the in-form all-rounder. Pandya slammed a quick-fire fifty before taking the all-important wicket of New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the high-scoring encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'Even in Ponting's country, Rohit has...': Irfan Pathan's huge statement on India captain ahead of Australia series

"He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to get the balance. It is very difficult to find the ability that Hardik Pandya provides to the Indian team. You will find very few players like him in world cricket. He first showed his might in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit - he was playing tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and after that also he showed his power and range in the other shots," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan also made an interesting observation about Pandya's batting in the 3rd ODI. The middle-order batter smashed 54 off 38 balls as India posted 385-9 in 50 overs. Pandya smoked 3 sixes and 3 fours in his entertaining knock at Indore.

"If he is in form, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and fast as well because the other batters were finding it difficult to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya did not have that much difficulty," Pathan added.

Pandya will lead Rohit-less Team India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. Team India will meet New Zealand in the series opener at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
irfan pathan
irfan pathan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out