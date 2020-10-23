e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports

Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports

India’s legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has been admitted at Fortis Hospital ,in South Delhi’s Okhla for heart issues, according to news agency ANI.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
File photo of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev.
File photo of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev.(PTI)
         

India’s legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has been admitted at Fortis Hospital ,in South Delhi’s Okhla for heart issues, according to news agency ANI.

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to wish Dev a speedy recovery. “Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do,” he wrote. 

 

Former India coach and Dev’s 1983 World Cup-winning teammate Madan Lal also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the former India captain’s current health condition.

 

Kapil Dev was one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket during his playing career and is considered one of the best to have played the game. He held the world record for the most Test wickets until it was broken by West Indian Courtney Walsh.

He represented India in 131 Tests, picking up 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs. He also played 225 ODIs, picking 253 wickets and scoring 3783 runs for India.

(More to follow)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In