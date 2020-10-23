‘Get well soon paaji’: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev

cricket

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:19 IST

India’s 1983-World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffered a health scare on Friday and had to be rushed to a hospital in New Delhi. Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

Also read: Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, hospital states he is stable now

After the news broke out, several key members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the Indian legend. India captain Virat Kohli on Friday tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev,” Kohli tweeted.

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Apart from Sachin and Kohli, several other former India cricketing stars including Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to wish Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. “My prayers are with you. hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji,” Irfan Pathan wrote. Suresh Raina tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless.”

“Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!,” wrote cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote.

Expressing similar sentiments, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji.”