e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Get well soon paaji’: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev

‘Get well soon paaji’: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev

After the news broke out, several key members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the Indian legend Kapil Dev.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Kapil Dev.
File image of Kapil Dev.(Getty Images for Laureus)
         

India’s 1983-World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffered a health scare on Friday and had to be rushed to a hospital in New Delhi. Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

Also read: Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, hospital states he is stable now

After the news broke out, several key members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the Indian legend. India captain Virat Kohli on Friday tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev,” Kohli tweeted.

 
 

Apart from Sachin and Kohli, several other former India cricketing stars including Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to wish Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. “My prayers are with you. hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji,” Irfan Pathan wrote. Suresh Raina tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless.”

“Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!,” wrote cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote.

Expressing similar sentiments, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In