Kargil Vijay Diwas: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lead tributes to Indian soldiers

On the 20th anniversary of India’s triumph in the Kargil war, Sports fraternity saluted the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty. Former and current cricketers took to social media to laud the Indian armed forces. Cricket captain Virat Kohli’s social media post read: “We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas.”

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

Former India cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir expressed his feeling in Hindi on social media on this momentous day.

"ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों, तुम खूब लगा लो नारा

ये शुभ दिन है हम सबका, लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा

पर मत भूलो सीमा पर, वीरों ने हैं प्राण गवाये

कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो, जो लौट के घर न आये।"



कारगिल के शहीद जवानों को मेरा दिल से शत शत नमन। भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kwWbv3hr0Q — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2019

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan lauded the Kargil War heroes and wrote: “I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas,” Dhawan tweeted.

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳⛰️ pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives

and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never be forgotten. Respect to our true heroes we salute you.🇮🇳🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 26, 2019

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

India launched Operation Vijay to clear the posts in the high-altitude Kargil sector, which was occupied by the Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri militants on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

The armies of the nuclear-armed nations fought the war between May and July in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere along the LoC. It took about three months for the Indian forces to recapture the posts.

It was the first televised war viewed extensively by the country.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:24 IST