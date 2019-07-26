Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift rumours: Latest Instagram activity adds fuel to fire
Rumours about a rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma has been in the news ever since the Men in Blue failed to win the recent World Cup held in England and Wales. From talks of issues between the senior players to rumours that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the ‘family clause’, there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.
Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the issue, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that the matter will not be taken into consideration unless the same is brought to them by the players themselves.
Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us and we felt the love showered upon the team for which we are very grateful. We are all disappointed and share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Have to accept this and move forward. Jai hind 🇮🇳
A recent social media activity of Rohit though has added fuel to the reports of the rift between him and his skipper. The 32-year-old, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time now, has apparently “unfollowed” Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper -- on Instagram.
What is more surprising is that Kohli still follows Rohit on the picture sharing website, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳
Anushka also doesn’t follow Ritika and Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn’t follow the Indian skipper and his wife. There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit.
