India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun has his say on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma relationship

India’s ICC World Cup dreams came crashing after a disappointing loss to New Zealand in the semi-final. Following that defeat a lot of reports surfaced in the media about a possible rift between captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Another report suggested that the BCCI might look into the matter.

But those reports have been squashed by India’s fielding coach Bharat Arun, who in an interview to Sportstar informed that Kohli and Rohit share a very healthy relationship.

“It has to be seen to be believed. Rohit often runs up to Kohli to discuss things. They get along very well, share great admiration for each other’s ability. Kohli led the side well, is maturing as a captain and it’s nice that he has Rohit for support. The spirit in the camp was wonderful throughout,” Arun told Sportstar.

Talking about the team atmosphere and whether there are any difference of opinion in the dressing room, Arun said that everybody gets a chance to voice their opinion and the final decision is always a collective one.

“It’s not that we agree on everything. We have our arguments and discussions on various aspects like the composition of the team and the strategy. Everyone voices his opinion. But at the end of the day, the other person’s view is respected and a collective decision is taken,” Arun said during the interview.

The 56-year old play 2 Test matches and 4 ODIs for India in the 1980s and is currently in his second stint as India’s bowling coach.

