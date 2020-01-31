Madan Lal,RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik named in BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:33 IST

Former India cricketers Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik were named in Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) three-member Cricket Advisory Committee. “The three-member committee comprises Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik. The term of appointment will be for one year,” BCCI said in a statement, undersigned by secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read: ‘Something new that I’ve learnt’: Kohli after India’s 2nd Super Over win

Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

RP Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Also Read: Virat Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Colin Munro stunned - Watch

Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.