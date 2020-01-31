e-paper
Madan Lal,RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik named in BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee

Madan Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former India cricketer Madan Lal.
Former India cricketers Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik were named in Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) three-member Cricket Advisory Committee. “The three-member committee comprises Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik. The term of appointment will be for one year,” BCCI said in a statement, undersigned by secretary Jay Shah.

Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

RP Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.

