India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Colin Munro stunned - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli was at his majestic best as he effected a brilliant run-out to get rid of Colin Munro during the fourth T20I of five-match series at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. Murno was taking the game away from the visitors but a timely breakthrough helped India get back into the game. Kohli’s efforts sent back Munro for 64.

In the 12th over of the Kiwi chase, Munro hit a Shivam Dube delivery towards mid-wicket and was jogging back for a double. Shardul Thakur threw the ball towards the bowler from the boundary but the ball could only reach Kohli at short mid-wicket. He caught the ball and effected a direct hit at the striker’s end.

Munro had no clue that Kohli could do this and was jogging back into his crease. He was caught off-guard by the Indian skipper. When Kohli threw the ball at the stumps, Munro tried his bet to get inside the crease but the pace of the ball beat him to it.

Earlier, New Zealand’s spinners tied Indian batsmen in knots before Manish Pandey batted beautifully to drag India to 165/8 in 20 overs with a gritty half century. The hosts were without regular skipper Kane Williamson who was out with a shoulder niggle.

Tim Southee led the team in his absence and did well as his spinners along with pacer Hamish Bennett (2/41) kept the Indian batsmen in check. Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/26 as Mitchell Santner also bagged one wicket and conceded just 26 runs. Santner also took three great catches.

Pandey top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 50 off 36 deliveries, his innings laced with three fours, and shared a 43-run seventh wicket stand with Shardul Thakur (20) after India were reduced to 88/6 inside 12 overs.

