India vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Kiwis opt to bowl, Samson comes in place of Rohit

IND vs NZ 4th T20I live updates: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington. Big blow for Kiwis as Kane Williamson was ruled out due to shoulder injury and Tim Southee was given the captain’s armband. India made three changes as Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar come in place of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja respectively.

Follow live updates India vs New Zealand 4th T20I here:

12:15 hrs IST Stat attack 161: Average first innings total at Westpac Stadium across completed match. · 4/11: Teams batting first have won in 4 out of 11 matches and lost 7 of them. All the 4 wins batting first came from NZ. 6: Kohli is 6 sixes away from becoming the 2nd captain to have hit 50 sixes as captain in T20Is after Eoin Morgan (62). 6: Martin Guptill is only 6 sixes behind Rohit Sharma (124) in T20IS, who holds the record for most sixes in T20Is. 14: Sodhi is the bowler with highest wickets against India in T20Is. 3: Guptill is 3 catches away from becoming the 3rd outfielder to take 50 catches in T20Is after David Miller and Shoaib Malik. 8: runs needed by KL Rahul to complete 4000 T20 runs





12:10 hrs IST Playing XIs New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett India: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini





12:03 hrs IST Toss update Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth T20I. Skipper Virat Kohli also conceded he was looking to bowl first. India have made three changes as Rohit Sharma has been rested as Sanju Samson will open the innings. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja too have been rested in place of Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.





11:55 hrs IST Toss will be crucial Both teams would want to bowl first and try to restrict the other team to a low score. Let’s see how that goes and which team gets the slight early advantage by winning the toss.





11:50 hrs IST High praise for Jadeja Jadeja has been fulfilling the role of India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. But with Pandya set to return from an injury in India’s next assignment against South Africa, it may pose a lot of headache for the Indian team management. According to Swann, however, there shouldn’t be any debate on Jadeja’s spot in India’s playing XI. “All the other teams in the world do not want Jadeja to be playing in that India team. He’s very very important player. From an English point of view, we’d very happy (if he doesn’t play),” Swann said in the post-match show in Star Sports.





11:43 hrs IST Worry for India At this venue, New Zealand have a brilliant record in T20Is - they have not lost any T20I since 2014 and have won 6 matches on the bounce. Not only this, the Kiwis have won a total of 8 T20Is — the most for them at any venue. History suggests India will have a tough time today.





11:36 hrs IST Big blow for Kiwis Kane Williamson has been ruled out due to shoulder injury. In his absence, Tim Southee will lead the team for this clash. Statement from the Black Caps: Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight's 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4.





11:32 hrs IST India’s predicted XI Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (Read full story here)





11:25 hrs IST India could tinker with playing XI During the post match press conference after 3rd T20I, India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted at possible changes in the line-up for the final two matches. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli had said.





11:17 hrs IST Pitch report Over the years, Wellington has generally been a batting paradise. The team batting first have won four out of the last 5 T20Is at this venue. The seamers have been more successful in getting wickets here in Wellington but the spinners have been economical.





11:09 hrs IST Weather report Wellington promises bright sunshine and there is absolute no chance of any rain throughout the day. The temperature is likely to hover between 18 and 24 degrees, providing perfect conditions for both the teams.





11:00 hrs IST India look to extend lead Virat Kohli and his troops have already taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series following their thrilling win in Super Over in the last T20I. They will now look to extend their lead in Wellington and continue their winning streak in New Zealand.



