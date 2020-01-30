India vs New Zealand: India predicted XI - Virat Kohli to test bench strength in 4th T20I at Wellington

cricket

With the series already in their pocket courtesy Mohammed Shami’s last over and Rohit Sharma’s twin sixes in the Super Over, India are more or less certain to test their bench strength in the remaining two T20Is. Virat Kohli had made it clear after winning the 3rd T20I at Hamilton that there will be changes in the next India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli said after India’s dramatic Super Over win on Wednesday.

India had gone in with the same playing XI in all the three T20Is against New Zealand but chances are there will be a few changes in their next match against the hosts in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I prediction: Here’s India’s predicted XI for 4th T20I against New Zealand at Wellington on Friday.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit did not have the best of times in the first two matches of the series but the India opener returned with a bang in the last match at Hamilton. He top-scored with a 40-ball 65-run inning to take India to 179 batting first and then hit two sixes off Tim Southee when 10 runs were needed off the last two balls in the Super Over.

KL Rahul

Rahul has been in terrific form in this New Zealand tour. After scoring back-to-back half-centuries, the wicket-keeper batsman scored 27 off 19 balls in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton. Rahul will be hoping to carry his form into the 4th T20I against New Zealand at Wellington.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been among the runs in all three matches but hasn’t been at his dominating best. The India captain got past MS Dhoni in list of highest run-getters as captain in the shortest format at Hamilton. Kohli is still one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is as he is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

Shreyas Iyer

After KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer has looked the most comfortable batsman in this T20I series against New Zealand. Iyer has made the No.4 spot his own with his ability to absorb pressure and play the big shot when required. Iyer will aim for something similar in the 4th T20I against New Zealand.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has looked good in whatever opportunities he has got in this series. Even in the 3rd T20I, he played an important cameo of 14 off just 6 balls including a six and a four towards the end. If anything, the Karnataka batsman would be hoping for a promotion higher up the order to showcase his full potential at Wellington.

Ravindra Jadeja

India’s most economical bowler of the series, Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t got the opportunity to set the stage on fire with the bat. But in Wellington, India might just go with him at No.6 to lend balance to the side.

Washington Sundar

Sundar had played almost every T20I for India before the New Zealand series. But the off-spinning all-rounder was kept out of the playing XI for the first three matches in New Zealand as India decided to go with Shivam Dube. But with Kohli mentioning clearly about giving Sundar an opportunity, the youngster is likely to replace Dube in the 4th match against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami

“I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” said Rohit Sharma, clearly explaining Mohammed Shami’s role in the Indian side.

Navdeep Saini

It might surprise a few that Navdeep Saini is yet to play a match in this series especially after his exploits in the ODI series against Australia. But one can understand India going in with Shardul Thakur because of his batting abilities in the first three matches. The Mumbai pacer, however, has been leaking far too many runs for India’s liking. Saini, on the hand, can provide another death bowling option for India.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah went for 45 runs in the 3rd T20I – his second most expensive spell in T20Is but India’s premier fast bowler was easily the difference between the two sides in the first two matches. Bumrah will be looking to pick up more wickets in 4th T20I against New Zealand.

Yuzvendra Chahal

With Kuldeep Yadav struggling a bit with his bowling arm, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be India’s premier spinner in the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Wellington.