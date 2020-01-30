India vs New Zealand: ‘The Blackcaps bastion’ - Stats reveal big Wellington worry for Team India

cricket

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:28 IST

New Zealand have already lost the T20I series against India, but now when the action shifts to Wellington, the hosts can be confident. At this venue, New Zealand have a brilliant record in T20Is - they have not lost any T20I since 2014 and have won 6 matches on the bounce. Not only this, the Kiwis have won a total of 8 T20Is — the most for them at any venue. With the series in the bag, Team India captain Virat Kohli hinted at making changes to the playing combinations for the rest of the matches of the series. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli said at the post match press-conference.

The last match was an absolute humdinger and it all came down to the final two balls of the super over as Rohit Sharma smacked two sixes on the bounce to seal the deal for India.

“I thought we were gone at one stage and then when Shami bowled those two dot balls, then we got a ball and run to go. I thought, ‘ok, we could go to the Super Over’. But in the Super Over the discussion was around [how] New Zealand must be feeling some pressure because they let the game slip away and it was our turn to hit our areas. But again Kane played couple of brilliant shots against Jasprit [Bumrah] who’s probably one of the best death bowlers in the world. Again we were put under pressure, such a see-saw game. You didn’t really know what to make of it so you could just do one thing which was to stay calm, observe what’s happening and do your best,” Kohli said.