e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘The Blackcaps bastion’ - Stats reveal big Wellington worry for Team India

India vs New Zealand: ‘The Blackcaps bastion’ - Stats reveal big Wellington worry for Team India

Ind vs NZ: With the series in the bag, Team India captain Virat Kohli hinted at making changes to the playing combinations for the rest of the matches of the series

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Hamilton
India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Hamilton(AP)
         

New Zealand have already lost the T20I series against India, but now when the action shifts to Wellington, the hosts can be confident. At this venue, New Zealand have a brilliant record in T20Is - they have not lost any T20I since 2014 and have won 6 matches on the bounce. Not only this, the Kiwis have won a total of 8 T20Is — the most for them at any venue. With the series in the bag, Team India captain Virat Kohli hinted at making changes to the playing combinations for the rest of the matches of the series. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli said at the post match press-conference.

Hindustantimes

The last match was an absolute humdinger and it all came down to the final two balls of the super over as Rohit Sharma smacked two sixes on the bounce to seal the deal for India.

ALSO READ: ‘They deserve to get a game’ - Virat Kohli hints at making changes for remaining matches

“I thought we were gone at one stage and then when Shami bowled those two dot balls, then we got a ball and run to go. I thought, ‘ok, we could go to the Super Over’. But in the Super Over the discussion was around [how] New Zealand must be feeling some pressure because they let the game slip away and it was our turn to hit our areas. But again Kane played couple of brilliant shots against Jasprit [Bumrah] who’s probably one of the best death bowlers in the world. Again we were put under pressure, such a see-saw game. You didn’t really know what to make of it so you could just do one thing which was to stay calm, observe what’s happening and do your best,” Kohli said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again
At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news