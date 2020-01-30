India vs New Zealand: ‘They deserve to get a game’ - Virat Kohli hints at making changes for remaining matches

cricket

Rohit Sharma’s stunning assault helped India bag the 3rd T20I and gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. Virat Kohli went in with the same side for the first three matches, but now with the series in the bag, the Indian team could tweak their combinations in order to give the other players in the squad a go. In the post-match press-conference captain Virat Kohli said that they will be giving the other players in the squad a run in the remaining matches of the series. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli said.

New Zealand had the match under control as they poster 18 runs in the super over. India responded with eight off the first four balls and needed 10 off two, and Rohit Sharma struck two sixes to hand the hosts another Super Over loss.

“Yeah, unbelievable. I thought at one stage we were gone, and down and out,” Kohli said at the presentation. “Kane [Williamson] batting on 95, he played a brilliant innings and I was just telling our coach they probably deserved to finish the game off the way he batted and led from the front. [I] feel bad for him, these kind of knocks when they don’t go through, I know what that feeling is.

“I thought we were gone at one stage and then when Shami bowled those two dot balls, then we got a ball and run to go. I thought, ‘ok, we could go to the Super Over’. But in the Super Over the discussion was around [how] New Zealand must be feeling some pressure because they let the game slip away and it was our turn to hit our areas. But again Kane played couple of brilliant shots against Jasprit [Bumrah] who’s probably one of the best death bowlers in the world. Again we were put under pressure, such a see-saw game. You didn’t really know what to make of it so you could just do one thing which was to stay calm, observe what’s happening and do your best.”